Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 153,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.19. 1,937,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,331. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.23.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

