Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $106.84.
About Toyota Industries
