Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

