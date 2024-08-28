Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $185.09

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $185.09, but opened at $180.73. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $181.59, with a volume of 34,151 shares.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its 200 day moving average is $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,855,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

