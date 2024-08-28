Tribe Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.86 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Tribe has a total market cap of $208.86 million and $376,494.00 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,461,957 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

