Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,519,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $348.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $353.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total transaction of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock worth $38,604,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.