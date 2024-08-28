TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Sells $951,885.08 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 157,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,489. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $292.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,504,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

