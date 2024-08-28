TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Sells $951,885.08 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TScan Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 157,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,489. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $292.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.83.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCRX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,504,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
About TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TScan Therapeutics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What are earnings reports?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.