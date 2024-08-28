Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

About Tsumura & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.