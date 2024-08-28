Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
TSMRF remained flat at $26.76 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Tsumura & Co. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.76.
About Tsumura & Co.
