TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the July 31st total of 1,562,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of TUI stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. TUI has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.