Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. 110,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 276,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $801.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tuya by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,592 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tuya by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.