Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 4.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. 110,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 276,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
Tuya Trading Down 10.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $801.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
