Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.96

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 71985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after buying an additional 4,662,332 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $89,286,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

