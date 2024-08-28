U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.29

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 1008729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,188,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,988,000 after buying an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.