Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

