UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of UFP Technologies worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPT. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total value of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total value of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,746.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,742 shares of company stock worth $20,707,183. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.40. 31,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $339.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.95.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

