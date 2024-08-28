Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $36.13 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Ultra has a total market cap of $36.13 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,231.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.00545976 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00039873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00069501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09486595 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $996,042.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

