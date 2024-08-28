Ultra Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $36.67 million and $2.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,035.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00546053 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00071753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007599 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09421483 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,097,763.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

