UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the July 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 83,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

