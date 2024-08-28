Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $58.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:UL opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

