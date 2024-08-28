United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 16th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

United Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

