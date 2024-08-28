United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $731.65. 125,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $691.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $679.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

