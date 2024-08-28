United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,597 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $88,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,666 shares of company stock valued at $37,635,964. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $346.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $353.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.