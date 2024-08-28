United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $575.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.36.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $349.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $353.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,666 shares of company stock valued at $37,635,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

