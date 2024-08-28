United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UUGRY remained flat at $26.33 on Wednesday. 8,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $29.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

