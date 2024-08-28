Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Up 2,762.4% in August

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,600 shares, a growth of 2,762.4% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 912,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 428,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Team Hewins LLC owned 2.11% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Upexi Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 62,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. Upexi has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
Upexi Company Profile
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
