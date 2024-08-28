UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.81.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile
