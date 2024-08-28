UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 785.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

