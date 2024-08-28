Urbana (TSE:URB) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.07

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.07 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Urbana Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$51.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

