US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTWY opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1726 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

