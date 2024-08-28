Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 13,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Valeo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.90.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

