Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Valeo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 13,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Valeo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.90.
Valeo Company Profile
