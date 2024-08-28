VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 486.7% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:DAPP traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,634. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 179.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 410,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 263,487 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

About VanEck Digital Transformation ETF

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.