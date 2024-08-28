VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,882 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

