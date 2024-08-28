VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 8,460,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,000,172. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

