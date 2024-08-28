VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.71. Approximately 4,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

VanEck Israel ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Mercer Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 194,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Israel ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.