Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.62

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.62 and last traded at $194.47, with a volume of 70638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

