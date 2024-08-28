Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 320,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,246. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

