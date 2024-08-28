Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.20. 302,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.