Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,893. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $239.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

