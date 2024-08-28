Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 66.8% in August

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the July 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.