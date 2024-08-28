Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $953,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

