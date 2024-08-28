Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,323,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,503,570 shares.The stock last traded at $58.78 and had previously closed at $58.76.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
