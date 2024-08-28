Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,323,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,503,570 shares.The stock last traded at $58.78 and had previously closed at $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,794,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,080,000 after buying an additional 33,724 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

