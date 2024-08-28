Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.05. 471,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,030. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

