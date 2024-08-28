Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,086,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VBR traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $196.83. 223,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.