Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.17. 37,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,573. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.