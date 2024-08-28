Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.08. 3,027,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $503.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $467.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

