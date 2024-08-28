Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stake Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.