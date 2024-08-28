Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,794 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $487,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.67. 4,384,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,223. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

