Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.704-2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.57-1.58 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.41.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.16. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

