Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $682.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.3 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.220-6.220 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.41.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.35. 1,165,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,577. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.16. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

