Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

