Venture Co. Limited (VEMLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.89 on September 27th

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8927 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Venture Price Performance
VEMLY stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Venture has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48.
Venture Company Profile
