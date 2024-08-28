Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $49,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $287.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

