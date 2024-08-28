Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.49. 109,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,571. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

